Review process

All contributions will first be reviewed by the editor-in-chief or a person authorized by him for suitability for the magazine. Subsequently, the editorial board decides which reviewer will be sent to the review, while the so-called “blind” manuscript without the author's identification data is sent to him. At least one independent reviewer is appointed by the editorial board for each article. The review proceeds anonymously by the so-called double-blind method, which means that the authors' identity is hidden from reviewers and vice versa. The elaborated report with possible comments are sent to the author by e-mail again via the magazine's editorial office. The author will incorporate the comments and the reviewer will comment on their incorporation. In this way, the editorial board acts as an intermediary between the author and the reviewer in order to maintain the independence and impartiality of the whole process. The editorial board decides on publication and inclusion in a specific issue on the basis of the review procedure. The editors will not assign an article from the author who comes from the same institution as the reviewer. The editorial decision is final.

