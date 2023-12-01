Policie České republiky – Kriminalistický ústav

Popisky – technické zkoumání dokladů a písemností, zkoumání pravosti platidel a cenin

Labels – examination of documents and writings and examination of currencies and valuables

1. Revenue stamps counterfeits

Revenue stamps are not left out of interets of counterfeits. Fraudsters show considerable sklil here as well, and the laymen has no chance of distinguishing a well-made countrefeit from the real one. Paper is used for the production of stamps, which looks very believable and stamps can be glued after moistering. What is not perfect about stamps is the perforation. Stamps are supplied in sheets. The perforation that separates individual pieces is regular in genuine sheets, which is a problem in counterfeits.

2. Revenue stamp - original

3. Revenue stamp – counterfeit

4. Detail of the print: – revenue stamp counterfeit - screen prints, original - line prints

5. Different UV reaction of the revenue stamp counterfeit and original stamp

6. Revenue stamp: left – original perforation, right – counterfeit - odd spacing and inaccurate shape of punches

7. Cheque – original

8. Cheque – counterfeit

9. Cheque – missing watermark on the counterfeit

10. Cheque – different UV reaction

11. VISA card – counterfeit

12. VISA – different form of the type V

13. VISA – different optical features of the hologram

14. Banknote 2000 Kč – counterfeit

15. Banknote 2000 Kč – original

16. Banknote 1000 Kč – counterfeit

17. Banknote 1000 Kč – original

18. Representation of the location of individual protective elements on the banknote

1 Watermark

2 Windowed thread with microprint

3 Coloured fibres

4 See-through register

5 Latent image

6 Optically variable ink

7 Iridescent ink

8 Microprint

19. Ran into fraudsters

Experts from the Institute of Criminalistics examined alleged euro banknotes that were all black. The fraudsters passed them off to the victim, saying that they were modified banknotes which had been imported from Africa and the black coloring was supposed to prevent their detection during transport. Along with the banknotes, they also sold the victim a special solution, after the application of which the banknotes were supposed to regain their shape.Examination showed that these were worthless black papers cut to the size of paper euro notes. The victim suffered damages of several thousand euro.

20. Documents with which a person proves his identity – ID cards or driving licences- are very often abused to commit criminal activity. Perpetrators either change the document (the most iften used is a stolen of forged document) or make a completely nw one with a different identity.

21. ID card – original

22. ID card – counterfeit

23. ID card – different holographic image (counterfeit – original)

24. ID card – missing microprint on the counterfeit

25. Driving licence – original

26. Driving licence – counterfeit

27. Driving licence – different reaction of the optically variable ink (counterfeit – original)

28. Driving licence – good imitation of the embossing (counterfeit – original)

29. Sheet of postage stamps counterfeit

30. Magnified images of postage stamps, comparison of original and counterfeit

Counterfeit – imperfect perforation (inaccurate shape of punches)

31. Black paper passed off as „modified“ euro banknotes

