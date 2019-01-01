Národní protidrogová centrála SKPV PČR

Conflict of interest declaration

When creating individual issues, the editorial board shall observe the professional profile of the periodical. All authors are required to disclose any financial and personal relationships with other people or organizations that could adversely affect their work. Examples of potential competitive interests include employment, consulting, stock ownership, royalties, paid expert opinions, patent applications / registrations and grants or other funding. If there are no interests for the declaration, it shall be stated only: "Declaration of interests: none". Each author, together with the submitted article, fills in and sends a statement of conflict of interest to the editors. At the same time, the conflict of interest will be expressed at the end of the article.

